Mobilink Bank’s ‘Change to Sustain’ programme drives sustainability

ISLAMABAD - Mobilink Bank, a leader in digital financial services, has launched its sustainability programme, “Change to Sustain,” signaling a step forward in its journey towards operational transformation and promoting environmental stewardship within the banking sector. Fueling this initiative is the strategic allocation of PKR 2.5 billion towards renewable energy financing. Embedded with its sustainability strategy, fifteen (15) Mobilink Bank branches are slated to undergo solarization, harnessing solar energy and reducing carbon emissions. Across all 109 nationwide branches, the Bank will also spearhead a large-scale tree plantation drive, contributing to preserving local ecosystems and biodiversity. These initiatives underscore Mobilink Bank’s dedication to driving positive environmental impact while reinforcing its position as a responsible leader in the industry.

VEON is a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of world’s population. The “Change to Sustain” initiative is a concerted effort to drive sustainability practices by integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles into the Bank’s operations. The initiative strives to promote green business practices, advocate for climate action, raise awareness about sustainability issues, empower women-led climate resilience solutions, expand access to green financing and encourage the adoption of renewable energy solutions.