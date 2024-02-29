MQM rejects offer to join federal cabinet

MQM Pakistan rejected the offer to be part of the federal cabinet.

MQM decided to give the Prime Minister's vote to PML-N candidate but refused to join the federal cabinet. PML-N had offered federal ministries to MQM at the centre.

According to sources, the party wanted support for the constitutional amendment to give financial and administrative autonomy to the local bodies across the country. It would further strengthen the 18th amendment by the strong empowerment of financial local bodies, the party officials said.