Multan BISE to arrange special chairs for left-handed candidates

MULTAN - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan will provide special chairs for left-handed candidates and improve seating arrangements overall for students taking the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination.

Addressing a news conference, BISE Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Qasim announced that 126,729 candidates would be taking the Secondary School Certificate exams, which are scheduled to begin on March 1. The BISE Secretary Khurram Qureshi and Controller Examination Dr Hafiz Fida Husain were also present on the occasion.

He said that the Higher Education Department (HED) has finalised arrangements for the exam and will allow candidates to bring transparent clipboards. He said that HED has formed a special squad to monitor the exam district- wide and ensure smooth administration.

He said that an Examination Monitoring Cell will inspect test centres daily and report any issues to the chief minister of Punjab, the provincial minister, the chief secretary, and the Higher Education Department.

The chairman stated that 420 centres have been set up across four districts in the Multan division, including one centre located in a jail for inmates.

System Analyst Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Rauf Khokhar, Faheem Qadri, Aslam Bhutta, and others were also present on the occasion.