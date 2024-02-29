Munro’s masterclass leads Islamabad United to thumping win over Kings

LAHORE - Colin Munro and Alex Hales propelled Islamabad United to an emphatic seven-wicket triumph against the Karachi Kings in the 15th match of the HBL PSL Season 9 at the National Bank Stadium Karachi on Wednesday night.

Islamabad chased down a target of 166 with considerable ease, thanks to Colin Munro’s explosive 82 off 47 balls and Alex Hales’ solid 47 off 35 deliveries. The duo laid a robust foundation for United’s chase, blending aggression with precision to dismantle the Kings’ bowling attack. Munro, in particular, was in scintillating form, smashing eight boundaries and four towering sixes, while Hales contributed seven boundaries to the cause.

The pair’s efforts were ably supported by Agha Salman (25* off 17) and captain Shadab Khan (10* off 11), who steered their team across the finish line in 18.3 overs. Karachi Kings’ bowlers managed to snag a few wickets, with Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Mohammad Nawaz each taking one, but it was not enough to derail United’s chase.

Earlier, after being put into bat, the Karachi Kings posted a competitive total of 165/5, bolstered by a crucial partnership between Kieron Pollard and Mohammad Irfan Khan in the latter stages of their innings. The Kings had stumbled early, losing opener Tim Seifert for just 8 runs, which brought captain Shan Masood and Leus du Plooy to the crease. The pair added a quick 40 runs before du Plooy was dismissed for 24 off 15 balls.

As the innings progressed, Shan Masood tried to anchor the Kings’ innings but was eventually dismissed for 27 off 30 balls. The middle order wobbled, with Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Nawaz each returning to the pavilion with just six runs to their names, leaving the Kings struggling at 89/5.

However, Pollard and Irfan’s late partnership turned the tide, amassing 76 runs to help their team set a challenging total. Pollard’s dynamic 48* off 28 balls, including two fours and a six, was particularly crucial in giving the Kings a fighting chance. Irfan played a supportive yet effective role, contributing an unbeaten 27 off 22 deliveries.

This victory places Islamabad United in a strong position in the league standings, showcasing their batting depth and resilience. As for the Karachi Kings, despite the loss, their spirited performance, especially in the batting department, will give them confidence as they look to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures. Tomorrow (Thursday), Karachi Kings will vie against Quetta Gladiators in the 16th match of the HBL PSL 9 at the same venue.