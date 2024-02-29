Muzaffargarh Police arrest three dacoits, seizes valuables

MUZAFFARGARH - The Muzaffargarh Police have arrested three bandits and seized cash, four motorcycles, and other items from their possession. According to official sources, Station House Officer (SHO) Shah Jamal, acting on a tip-off, conducted raids at several locations and arrested three dacoits.

The police team recovered four motorcycles, solar panels, three batteries, and 206,000 rupees in cash from the dacoits. The identities of the arrested men will be released at a later time. Meanwhile, the police are conducting raids to arrest the other members of the gang.

Rescuer staffer killed, another injured as motorbikes hit with trolley

A bike rider rescue official was killed while another sustained serious injuries when they struck fiercely with a standing trolley loaded with sugarcane.

According to the local rescue control room, the two rescue officials were moving back to their homes after official duty by separate motorbikes. In the meantime, as the darkness of the night prevailed heavily, both of them struck the rear part of the trolley standing at Muzaffargarh-Dera Ghazi Khan Road near Nur Cobra stop.

Upon information, the rescue control room dispatched an ambulance to the place of the accident before informing the police after the concerned jurisdiction. The rescue staff immediately shifted the fellow victims including Muhammed Imran, 27, son of Muhammad Abdullah and Tariq Hussain, 31, Son of Talib Hussain to Indus Hospital. From there, they were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan following emergency conditions. As soon as both of them arrived at the hospital, the 27-year-old Muhammad Imran succumbed to injuries. The condition of Tariq Hussain was too stated to be quite critical.