National Assembly's first session adjourned with heated speech

The National Assembly's session has been adjourned until tomorrow (Friday) amid a heated war of words between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Newly elected members of the National Assembly (MNAs) took the oath from Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf today (Thursday) at the 16th inaugural session. However, the session speech diverted towards slogan chanting by members.

Omar Ayub, the nominee for the prime minister slot by PTI, asserted that the house was incomplete, referring to the barring of the party with reserved seats and imprisoned PTI candidates unable to swear the oath.

He reiterated that Aliya Hamza, nominated in the women reserved seats, wasn't allowed to take the oath while being in jail.

Barrister Gohar argued about how the speaker and deputy speaker election were conducted when the house was incomplete. He requested the National Assembly Speaker to postpone the election of house representatives until reserved seats were allocated to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), including PTI candidates.

He affirmed that his party, PTI, had claimed victory by securing 186 seats with public mandate, and those on the other side of the house were strangers as they hold office disrespecting public mandate.

He insisted that no one should sit in the house and hold office without public mandate, emphasizing the importance of the rule of law and justice for the progress of the country.

Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif retorted to the speech, and PTI candidates chanted slogans of 'vote robber,' referring to poll result rigging. In response, Khawaja Asif waved a wristwatch, a symbolic representation of PTI founder's alleged involvement in the Toshakhana case.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf directed the members to respect the decorum of the house and let others speak. Afterwards, the session was adjourned until 10 am tomorrow (Friday).