National Assembly to elect prime minister on March 3

The schedule for the election of the top slot of prime minister of Pakistan has been announced.

Citing the schedule, sources report that the election for the coveted position will take place on March 3 (Sunday).

The schedule indicates that the nomination papers can be obtained by aspiring candidates by 2:00 pm on March 2 (Saturday), while the completion of scrutiny of the nomination papers will be ensured the same day by 3:00 pm.

As per the schedule, the National Assembly will take up on other business on the day of election for the prime minister of Pakistan.

The PML-N has chosen Shehbaz Sharif and the PTI-SIC has nominated Omar Ayub for the position of PM. For victory, one has to secure 169 votes.

The PML-N stands as the leading political group in the National Assembly with 108 seats, followed by the PTI-SIC with 81 seats. The PPP, an ally of the PML-N, holds the third spot with 68 seats.

The National Assembly comprises 366 seats, including 60 reserved for women and 10 for minorities. The seat count has been adjusted following the merger of FATA [federally administered tribal areas].

The election for the position of PM in the National Assembly will follow the appointment of the speaker and deputy speaker on March 1 (Friday).

Earlier on Thursday, MNAs-elect took their oaths from outgoing Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf during the maiden sitting of the inaugural session of the National Assembly.

The session, which was scheduled for 10:00 am, got underway with a delay of more than an hour.