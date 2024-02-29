Netflix to release documentary on Pakistan, India Cricket rivalry

Netflix announces a sports documentary dedicated to India and Pakistan’s rivalry. The project titled ‘The Greatest Rivalry’ will be released soon whereas the teaser has been released on social media.

The first look starts with cricketing legends, Kapil Dev and Imran Khan, appearing with their World Cup trophies. The 1947 border is drawn in the video, which indicates that there will be a historical reference in the documentary.

The rivalry of Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar is seen. The cricket supporters have seen these two fight it out during their careers, and this project might have their point of view as well.