Nomination papers for National Assembly speaker, deputy speaker roles submitted

Web Desk
1:28 PM | February 29, 2024
National

Ayaz Sadiq, the nominee for speaker National Assembly slot by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted his nomination papers for the house position. 

Amir Dogar, and Junaid Akbar Khan from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) have also submitted their nomination papers for National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker slots respectively.

While, Ghulam Mustafa Shah from Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) has also submitted nomination papers for deputy speaker role.

Secretary National Assembly has accepted the nomination papers from candidates contesting for National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker roles.

Newly elected members of National Assembly (MNAs) have taken oath at the 16th inaugral session of National Assembly today. As many as 96 newly elected faces entered the power corridors becoming MNAs today.  

Meanwhile, Balochistan Assembly is all set to elect speaker and deputy speaker at sharp 3pm. However, Punjab and Sindh Assemblies have elected their speaker and deputy speakers along with chief minister of respective province.

Web Desk

National

