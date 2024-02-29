Opp osition should cooperate with new govt for political stability: NBGP Chairman

KARACHI - Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that it seems that opposition was not ready to play a constructive role. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that it will be good if a person holding a constitutional position avoids negative actions in politics for the sake of the interests of a political party.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the new government should be allowed to work as it will be difficult for it to manage the opposition or the economy at the same time. It seems that the opposition was not ready to play a positive role in the national interest and that it wants to see the country in a political and economic crisis, he added.

The business leader said that a letter to the IMF was an attempt in the said direction, while not calling the meeting of the National Assembly by the President was also equivalent to not accepting the system. He said that the new government should be allowed to work and unnecessary obstacles should not be created; otherwise, how will the affairs of the IMF move forward and how will the economic situation improve?

Mian Zahid Hussain said that international institutions and friendly countries were fed up with giving loans to Pakistan, and we have no other option but to become self-reliant.

Now the practices and policies of the past will not work, and the matter will have to be looked at in the commercial sphere. Doling out incentives worth billions of rupees to some groups should be stopped, and the policy of putting the entire burden of running the country on the people has to be ended. The poor could not be squeezed further, as it would result in massive unrest and lawlessness in the country. Crimes and corruption have increased to the extent that no one’s life, property, or capital was safe. The business leader said that all over the world, youth were considered the future of the country, but our future has no opportunity. There was no employment for the youth, so they are trapped by terrorists, robbers, drug dealers, separatists, and failed politicians, which is a big threat to the future of the country.