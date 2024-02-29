PA approves Rs 358b amid Opp protest

LAHORE - Amid protest from the Opposition, the newly formed Punjab Assembly on Wednesday granted approval for a sum of Rs 358 billion to enable the provincial government to meet expenditures for the coming month invoking article 125 of the Constitution. This was perhaps the first time that a provincial assembly sanctioned a substantial amount for one month un­der the said article without approval of the cabinet and in the absence of a finance minister. The Oppo­sition registered their protest by chanting slogans and tearing apart copies of the budget document, scattering them into the air. A heated debate ensued as the Speaker initiated proceedings for approval of the one-month budget. However, the Assembly ap­proved the grant after a hullaballoo which created rifts in the House for quite some time. Another hall­mark of Wednesday’s Assembly session was the rare goodwill gesture shown by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz towards the opposition leader just before the start of the formal Assembly proceedings. She her­self walked over to his seat and greeted him. It was in reminiscent of a 1990s event when Benazir Bhutto approached Mian Nawaz Sharif’s seat in the National Assembly to extend greetings after her election as PM. On the Punjab Assembly floor, Maryam Nawaz herself went to meet Rana Aftab’ and told him that she couldn’t meet him on the day of her election. “I wished you were also pres­ent in the assembly that day. “I just want to say that my doors are open to all of you like they are for government members”, she said. Rana Aftab expressed gratitude to the CM and said: “If some­one had informed us earlier, we would have come [to see you],”. He also complained that they wanted to come to the house, but the doors were shut. “I even sent peo­ple to bring you back”, said Maryam Nawaz. Rana Aftab replied: “We were locked up and made hostages [that day]. The conversation ended on the positive note of meeting again someday. Following this unusual ex­change of greetings between the leader of the house and the opposition leader, the session started after a delay of over three hours. Speaker Muhammad Ah­mad Khan announced initiation of house proceed­ings under Article 125 of the Constitution and clause 104 of the Assembly Rules of Procedure for a motion regarding a budget estimate. Maryam Aurangzeb of the PML-N moved a motion for approval of budget es­timates exceeding Rs 358 billion to meet government expenditures from March 1st to March 31st. This en­sued a debate in the Assembly over the legality of the motion moved by a treasury member. Rana Aftab Ah­mad Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council who is leading the Opposition in the provincial house, strongly objected to the motion pleading that only a finance minister could move such a motion. He also wanted to know the details of the proposed budget which he said had not been provided to the Assembly beforehand. “Why is there a need for a budget exceeding 358 bil­lion? It is necessary to have a discussion on the sup­plementary budget. The finance minister or the chief minister can present the budget in the Assembly”, he said. The Speaker quoted Article 125 according to which the provincial assembly can approve any amount for three months even in the absence of the finance minister. He read out the article which states: “Notwithstanding anything contained in the forego­ing provisions relating to financial matters, the Pro­vincial Assembly shall have power to make any grant in advance in respect of the estimated expenditure for a part of any financial year, not exceeding three months, pending completion of the procedure pre­scribed in Article 122 for the voting of such grant and the authentication of the schedule of expenditure in accordance with the provisions of Article 123 in rela­tion to the expenditure”. The speaker also asked the assembly staff to provide copies of the constitution to the opposition members.