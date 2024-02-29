Thursday, February 29, 2024
Pakistani business delegation visits UK

Staff Reporter
February 29, 2024
Business, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   A business delegation led by the former vice president Sialkot Chamber Akramul Haque recently visited the United Kingdom to boost economic ties between Pakistan and the UK. In a meeting with the members of the Hounslow Chamber of Commerce at the Pakistan High Commission in London, the visitors and the hosts discussed strengthening economic relations and establishing effective trade partnerships. The delegation also visited Wellpo House, London, where an MoU was signed with the Pakistan UK Business Council with an aim to stimulating bilateral trade and investment.

