Thursday, February 29, 2024
Paul Pogba gets 4-year doping ban

Paul Pogba gets 4-year doping ban
Anadolu
9:05 PM | February 29, 2024
Sports

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was handed on Thursday a four-year ban by Italy's anti-doping court for failing a drug test, state news agency ANSA reported. 

The former Manchester United player, 30, had tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone after the Udinese-Juventus match on Aug. 20, 2023.

Since then he was provisionally suspended, and now the anti-doping tribunal imposed a ban on him.

Pogba was the most expensive signing when he left Juventus for Manchester United in 2016. The English club had paid €105 million ($113.6 million) to purchase Pogba from Juventus.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France helped Manchester United win the 2017 UEFA Europa League title. He rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in 2022.

Anadolu

Sports

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

