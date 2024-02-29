PML-N, PPP want Khushbakht Shujaat to be Sindh Governor

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have put forward Senator Khushbakht Shujaat’s name for Sindh Governor’s slot as Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) wants Kamran Tessori to continue.

Sources told that the development occurred during a meeting between the allied parties held today over formation of government in Centre.

The MQM-P and the PML-N are holding negotiations on government formation at the Centre, with several rounds of talks already taking place in the lead-up to the National Assembly session.

Meanwhile, PML-N and PPP reached an agreement on a ‘power-sharing formula’, with most constitutional posts to be acquired by Bilawal Bhutto-led party.

Sources told that PPP would not become party of the federal cabinet, while Senate Chairman and Governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be from Bilawal-led party.

Furthermore, sources claimed that PML-N would get the posts of National Assembly (NA) speaker and Governors of Sindh and Balochistan.

During the meeting today, PPP agreed with PML-N for bringing its governor in Sindh while MQM-P had sought Kamran Tessori’s continuation as part of the proposed power-sharing arrangement.

Earlier, MQM-P and PML-N ‘reaffirmed’ their commitment to putting the interests of the country ahead of political expediency.

The affirmation came during a meeting between MQM-P delegation which called on PML-N President and prime minister-designate Shehbaz Sharif.

The conversation focused on the current state of affairs in the country and potential paths for political collaboration. In praising the MQM-P for their positive strategy, Shehbaz Sharif said, “Respecting the vote means respecting the mandate of all parties.” It is our collective responsibility to guide the nation through its economic difficulties.”

The MQM-P delegation praised Shehbaz Sharif’s inclusive leadership during his 16-month term in the PM office. “It is hoped that under his stewardship, Pakistan and its citizens will overcome their challenges,” they said.

Earlier on February 19, the MQM-P demanded ‘empowered’ local governments in Sindh to join the coalition government in the centre led by the PML-N.

The MQM-P spokesman confirmed that the party sought the PML-N’s support for its proposed three constitutional amendments aimed at ‘empowering’ local governments to join the coalition government.