Political stalwarts cast votes in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Prominent politicians, including Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary, cast their votes in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman exercised his right in his native town, Abdul Khel, while PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi voted in the Kokar area.
Similarly, JUI-F candidate for PK-113, Kafeel Ahmed Nizami, cast his vote in Dewala, PPP candidate for PK-112, Ahmad Karim Kundi, in Kokar, and Malik Qayyum Hissam in Zafarabad Colony. The polling process continued in the city in a peaceful environment. However, candidates and the public faced difficulties due to a jammed mobile network. Workers from different political parties and independent candidates set up camps outside polling stations to guide voters.