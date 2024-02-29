PPP urges CJP to take notice of internet disruption

ISLAMABAD - On Thursday, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) approached Chief Justice Qazi Faez of Pakistan to express their concern about the unannounced disruption of mobile and internet services nationwide on the election day. In this regard, PPP Senator Taj Haider wrote a letter to the Chief Jus­tice, stating that the ‘severely impacting’ unannounced disruptions on February 08 are adversely affecting the general elec­tions. Copies of the letter were sent to the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the chief justices of all provin­cial high courts.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had drawn the atten­tion of the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) to the disruption of mobile and internet services across the country.

The letter referred to the 2018 order of the IHC, emphasizing the prohibition of suspending mobile and internet services on the polling day.

Senator Haider highlighted in the let­ter that due to the nationwide disruption of mobile and internet services, voters are unable to access information related to their polling stations or coordinate logis­tics to reach the polling stations.

The party requested the apex court to reis­sue clear orders against suspending internet services on the polling day, citing the 2018 decision of the Islamabad High Court. The PPP argued that the suspension of services is in violation of the high court’s orders.

The letter stated, ‘The discontinuation of network services has created prob­lems for voters, candidates, and electoral staff. Without access to internet and mo­bile networks, voters are unable to ob­tain vital information about polling sta­tions, follow other electoral procedures, and coordinate logistics to access respec­tive polling stations.’