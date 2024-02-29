Providentia Books announces collaboration with Bunyad Foundation

ISLAMABAD - Providentia Books, a non-profit organization that donates books to underprivileged schools and students, has announced its collaboration with Bunyad Foundation, an esteemed institution committed to providing education to children in slum areas.

On February 27, 2024, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Fatima Saqib, Program Manager at Providentia Books, and Shaheen Ateeq-ur-Rehman, the visionary founder of Bunyad Foundation. This agreement shares a meaningful motive towards the advancement of education and empowerment of underserved communities across Pakistan.

Bunyad Foundation, known for operating one-room barefoot schools in slum areas, has been a beacon of hope for countless children seeking knowledge and opportunities. Through this collaboration, Providentia Books pledges to support Bunyad Foundation’s noble cause by donating Punjab textbooks for primary school education. Providentia Books is extremely grateful to Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan for providing the first consignment of 5992 text books at Lahore free of cost for distribution among poor and needy children.

Expressing her gratitude, Shaheen Ateeq-ur-Rehman remarked, “We are immensely grateful to partner with Providentia Books in our mission to educate and uplift the underprivileged youth of our nation. The generosity shown by Providentia Books will undoubtedly make a profound impact on the lives of the children we serve. We look forward to more such agreements in the future.”