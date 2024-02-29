PTI denounces attempts to deprive SIC of reserved seats

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday denounced the alleged attempts aimed at depriving the party-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) of its legal and constitutional quota of the seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies.

A PTI spokesperson, in a strongly- worded statement, stated that efforts were afoot of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to unconstitutionally and unlawfully distribute the reserved seats among other parties. He pointed out that Article 51 of the Constitution clearly defined the principle and modus operandi of allocating the reserved seats for women and minorities among each political party as per the proportion of the general seats they secured in the general elections.

The spokesperson made it clear that the SIC was the parliamentary party with the largest number of seats in the centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He alleged that the dilly-dallying tactics by the electoral watchdog to allot the reserved seats to the SIC was part of the same unconstitutional and undemocratic scheme to illegally convert PTI’s majority into a minority.

The PTI spokesperson vowed that they would never allow anyone to trample upon the public mandate by making a mockery of the democracy and constitution to fulfill the unconstitutional and illegal ambitions of the “mandate thieves.”

He made it clear that they would also retake the national and provincial assemblies seats snatched through fake Form-47 and would strongly resist any bid to unconstitutionally allocate the reserved seats, of its share, to other parties.

The Additional and District Session Judge on Wednesday confirmed the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates, including Shere Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Amir Mughal, in the case of protesting against the general elections 2024 results of their respective constituencies. All the accused mentioned in the case appeared before the court and marked their attendance. Subsequently, the court granted bail to the PTI leaders against surety bonds of Rs 10,000.