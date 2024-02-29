Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI's protest in NA inaugural session leaves ruling MNAs red-faced

PTI's protest in NA inaugural session leaves ruling MNAs red-faced
Web Desk
7:20 PM | February 29, 2024
National

The National Assembly's inaugural session was adjourned until Friday after a war of words between the MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). 

Newly-elected MNAs took the oath administered by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday. As the speaker allowed the MNAs-elect to speak on point of order, the opposition benches raised slogans against the PML-N leaders and did not allow Khawaja Asif to utter a word. 

Asif, in retaliation, brandished a wristwatch - which is symbolic of PTI founder's alleged involvement in the Toshakhana scam. 

Omar Ayub, the PTI nominee for the prime minister slot, asserted that the House was incomplete as he referred to the barring of the party from having reserved seats and the imprisoned PTI candidates unable to take oath. 

He showed picture of Aliya Hamza, nominated for women's reserved seat, saying she wasn't allowed to take the oath as she was in jail. 

CM Maryam orders timely completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road project

Barrister Gohar argued how the speaker and deputy speaker's election could be conducted when the House was incomplete. He requested the National Assembly speaker to postpone the election of House representatives until reserved seats were allocated to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) which includes PTI candidates. 

He affirmed that his party, PTI, had emerged victorious by securing 186 seats and those on the other side of the aisle were strangers as they held office disrespecting public mandate. 

He insisted that no one should sit in the House and hold office without public mandate, emphasising the importance of the rule of law and justice for the progress of the country. 

When Khawaja Asif stood up for his turn to speak, the PTI members chanted slogans of 'vote thief'. In response, Khawaja Asif waved a wristwatch. 

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf directed the members to respect the decorum of the House and let others speak but the opposition refused to budge. The speaker adjourned the session until 10am on Friday. 

Urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar begin

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024