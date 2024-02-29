Thursday, February 29, 2024
Public holiday declared in Lahore on March 2

Web Desk
9:27 PM | February 29, 2024
The local administration has declared a public holiday in Lahore on March 2 (Saturday) to mark the annual Urs (death anniversary) of Hazrat Shah Hussain, popularly known as Madhu Lal Hussain.


The 436th annual three-day urs celebrations of Madhu Lal Hussain will begin in the provincial capital on Saturday.

 
Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza will inaugurate the urs celebrations by performing traditional chador laying on the grave of the saint.

Members of Religious Committee, ulema Mushaikh and a large number of devotees will participate on the occasion.

The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs459,000 for Urs grant. Local police and the department made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors.
 

