Punjab CM reviews construction work on Ring Road, Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the site of Ring Road in Rawalpindi today and reviewed construction work on the project.

During the visit, she was given a detailed briefing about the ongoing work on the project.

The Chief Minister was informed that construction work on different sections of the project is underway rapidly and it will be completed within its stipulated time of December 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that quality of work on this project would not be compromised at all. She said the provincial government will ensure provision of funds to complete this mega project timely.