Punjab CM unveils ambitious healthcare overhaul plan

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans for the phased revamping of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) across Punjab.
Additionally, she has called for the provision of free medicines in government hospital emergencies.
Following a special meeting on Wednesday, chaired by the CM, it was decided to implement home delivery of medicines starting from May 01.
Maryam Nawaz also requested recommendations for enhancing the pathology system, including improving lab standards and establishing a central pathology lab for government hospitals. Furthermore, proposals are being sought for the creation of a medical city in three districts.
Maryam Nawaz emphasised that access to free medicines is a right of the people of Punjab and not a favour. She also revealed plans to redesign and activate the health card soon. The meeting also discussed the completion of revamping efforts in major hospitals by June.
MARYAM CHAIRS MEETING ON ‘CLEAN PUNJAB’ INITIATIVE
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the maiden meeting at her office on Wednesday to drive forward the ‘Clean Punjab’ initiative.
The CM set a one-month deadline for the province-wide garbage clearance and instructed district administrations and line departments to guarantee cleanliness in their respective areas. “After this one-month period, I will personally assess the progress made and areas where action is still needed,” she asserted. Emphasising the importance of relieving citizens from the plight of decrepit streets, sewage water and flooded roads, she underscored the urgency of the matter.
CM ORDERS REHABILITATION OF SEWERAGE SYSTEM IN STREETS
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz ordered rehabilitation of sewerage system and evacuating stagnant water in the streets and bazaars.
The CM also directed to undertake measures to put a lid on the open manholes, eliminating wall chalking, illuminating street lights in the urban areas.