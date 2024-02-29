Punjab CM unveils ambitious healthcare overhaul plan

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has an­nounced plans for the phased revamping of Ba­sic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) across Punjab.

Additionally, she has called for the provision of free medicines in gov­ernment hospital emer­gencies.

Following a special meeting on Wednesday, chaired by the CM, it was decided to implement home delivery of medi­cines starting from May 01.

Maryam Nawaz also requested recommenda­tions for enhancing the pathology system, in­cluding improving lab standards and establish­ing a central pathology lab for government hos­pitals. Furthermore, pro­posals are being sought for the creation of a med­ical city in three districts.

Maryam Nawaz em­phasised that access to free medicines is a right of the people of Pun­jab and not a favour. She also revealed plans to re­design and activate the health card soon. The meeting also discussed the completion of re­vamping efforts in major hospitals by June.

MARYAM CHAIRS MEETING ON ‘CLEAN PUNJAB’ INITIATIVE

Punjab Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz Sha­rif chaired the maiden meeting at her office on Wednesday to drive for­ward the ‘Clean Punjab’ initiative.

The CM set a one-month deadline for the province-wide garbage clearance and instructed district administrations and line departments to guarantee cleanliness in their respective areas. “After this one-month pe­riod, I will personally as­sess the progress made and areas where action is still needed,” she assert­ed. Emphasising the im­portance of relieving cit­izens from the plight of decrepit streets, sewage water and flooded roads, she underscored the ur­gency of the matter.

CM ORDERS REHABILITATION OF SEWERAGE SYSTEM IN STREETS

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz ordered rehabilitation of sewer­age system and evacuat­ing stagnant water in the streets and bazaars.

The CM also directed to undertake measures to put a lid on the open manholes, eliminating wall chalking, illuminat­ing street lights in the ur­ban areas.