PYCA joins nationwide move seeking iTFA regulations

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) has joined the nationwide collaboration of youth groups under the banner of the ‘TRANSFORM Pa­kistan campaign’, aimed at advocating for the regulation of industrial­ly produced Trans-Fatty Acids (iTFAs).

This movement sig­nifies a crucial step to­wards ensuring a health­ier and safer dietary landscape for all Paki­stanis.

“Launched last year, the TRANSFORM Pa­kistan campaign has gained momentum as PYCA engages with youth groups across diverse re­gions, fostering aware­ness about the adverse health effects of iTFAs,” shared Huma Jehangir, Program Implementa­tion lead at PYCA here on Wednesday.

“From Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, young leaders are now equipped with knowl­edge and advocacy skills, actively leading the cam­paign in their localities,” he explained.

In Karachi, a dynamic youth group at the Uni­versity of Karachi is con­ducting research to an­alyze the iTFA content in the most consumed foods within the univer­sity premises.

“Our initiative not only sheds light on the imme­diate environment but also contributes valuable insights to the broader discourse on regulating trans fats,” said Parkash Meghwar in the press statement by PYCA.

Simultaneously, the students group from NIFSAT, University of Ag­riculture Faisalabad, is making strides by rally­ing parents, school ad­ministrations, and engag­ing with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA). “Our collaboration ensures that communities active­ly voice their support for regulation, emphasizing the fundamental right to a healthier food envi­ronment,” shared Nagina Mehboob while talking about the work that she and her young fellows were undertaking in Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, a youth group from the Universi­ty of Peshawar is rallying students across differ­ent universities, aiming to cultivate a heightened demand for regulato­ry support. Emphasizing the importance of youth in policy change, Shahid Ali Khan, the represen­tative from the Univer­sity of Peshawar men­tioned, “We believe that students have the power to drive change. Our ef­forts are about creating a united front to demand regulatory measures that safeguard our health and future.”

As part of the cam­paign, PYCA has also launched a nationwide petition, garnering sup­port from citizens at large demanding swift regulatory action against iTFAs. The petition, al­ready boasting ample signatures, will be pre­sented to relevant au­thorities, urging them to prioritize the health and well-being of the nation.

PYCA encourages young leaders and con­cerned citizens to join the TRANSFORM Paki­stan campaign, creating a unified voice that reso­nates across demograph­ics and emphasizing the urgency of addressing the iTFAs issue.