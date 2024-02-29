Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Raja Pervaiz administers oath to 302 newly elected MNAs

Raja Pervaiz administers oath to 302 newly elected MNAs
Web Desk
7:15 PM | February 29, 2024
National

As many as 302 newly elected members of the 16th National Assembly, out of a total of 336, took oath on Thursday.

Outgoing National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath to the MNAs, said a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

Leading political figures — PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ex-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Yusuf Raza Gillani, Abdul Aleem Khan, Barrister Gohar Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan, Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Qaiser, and Sher Afzal Marwat — took the oath during the House proceedings.

Furthermore, three Senators — PML-N’s Nuzhat Sadiq, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, and PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani — resigned from the upper house of Parliament in order to join the National Assembly.

PTI's protest in NA inaugural session leaves ruling MNAs red-faced

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024