Thursday, February 29, 2024
Real progress connected to science and technology: DC Attock

Our Staff Reporter
February 29, 2024
ATTOCK  -  Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that we can achieve real progress only through progress in science and technology. He expressed these views while inaugurating Science Fair at Government Graduate College, Attock. Principal Professor Khalid Javed Siddiqui, Deputy Director Colleges Professor Arshad Khan, Deputy Director Public Relations Shehzad Niaz Khokhar and other officers were also present on this occasion. Deputy Commissioner Attock inspected all the science projects show cased in the fair and expressed satisfaction and special interest. Thirty one projects were show cased in the fair, prepared by the students. PhD faculty members were assigned the responsibility to judge the projects.

