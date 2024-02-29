Relief, rescue operations in rain-hit areas of Gwadar continuing

In Balochistan, relief and rescue operations in rain-hit areas of Gwadar are continuing.

According to details, fifty to sixty percent dewatering process has been completed so far in the affected areas.

More than two hundred and fifty houses have been reportedly damaged till now while over 20 people have been injured due to flood and other rain related incidents. People of these damaged houses have been shifted to rescue centers.

Similarly, over two hundred thousand water purifications tabs have been distributed in Gwadar and Turbat by the Health Department Balochistan.

Meanwhile, another spell of rain is expected in southern region of Balochistan from tonight, which may hamper the rescue efforts.

The National Disaster Management Authority is closely monitoring ground situation and ensuring smooth coordination of rescue efforts.

Pakistan Army troops have already been mobilized for rescue and relief operations since torrential rains lashed Gwadar, Surbandar and Jiwani.

General Officer Commanding 44th Division along with Commissioner Makran Division and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar also paid a detailed visit to Gwadar City and Surbandar.

He reviewed relief activities being carried out by the Army contingents in collaboration with the civilian administration.

At present, the army is engaged in flood relief operations in and around Gwadar, Jiwani and Surbandar.

The local people stranded in Rohbar, Printok and Khargoshki villages have been evacuated to safer places.

Two medical camps have been set up in Gwadar, two in Jiwani, one in Accra and one in Pushkan.

Apart from this, two emergency response units have also been established in Gwadar.

The Army Engineers Plant has been deployed for breaking embankments in Jiwani and opening of roads and rehabilitation in Gwadar.

Suction pumps of Pakistan Army have also been installed for draining of flood water, while cooked food and dry ration is also being distributed among displaced people. Tents and mats are also being provided to the displaced population.

The local population has appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army for rescuing them.