Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rescue 1122 remains alert on polling day

APP
February 29, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Rescue 1122 re­mained ‘high-alert’ on the polling day following an emergency cover plan devised for the general elec­tion 2024.

According to District Emergen­cy Officer, Dr Kaleemullah, a staff of 600 officials, 16 firefighters, 35 ambulances, 90 motorbikes am­bulances, and four special vehicles with two official vehicles were de­puted at different parts of the dis­trict to meet timely any kind of un­toward incident. The entire staff performed duties in tehsil Shu­jabad and Jalalpur Peer Wala as well in the election days.

A trained staff put alert along with rescue vehicles, added the District Emergency Officer.

The rescue control room got op­erational responding to 100% call of the complainants for 24 hours.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709171065.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024