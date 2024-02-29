SC judges say court needs to see facts of ZAB case

ISLAMABAD - Justice (retd) Manzoor Malik Wednesday completed his submission in the Presidential Reference regarding the murder of founder Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. A nine-member SC bench headed by the Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali conducted hearing of the Presidential Reference.

Justice Manzoor concluded his submission and at the end he said that first the court has to assume the jurisdiction and then it could respond to the questions of law, referred by the President. He questioned whether the trial can be conducted and concluded when the judge is biased. Ahmed Raza Kasuri, a complainant before the Lahore High Court in Bhutto case, asked the court; “Have we crossed the bridge of admissibility of Reference,” adding that Justice Manzoor has gone into the nitty and gritty of the case, which shows rather as a friend of court he argued like defence counsel. The Chief Justice stated that in the presence of everyone, including you, they had appointed the amici, but he did not object to his (Justice Manzoor) nomination at that time.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said we all are agreed that there was miscarriage of justice, but inquired can it be fixed under Article 186 of the Constitution or can be done in other jurisdiction like curative jurisdiction. He added, “We have no shame in correcting the wrong/errors.”