Security forces kill six terrorists in NW operation

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan. The ISPR, in a statement, said that on 28 February 2024, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and the terrorists, as a result of which six terrorists were sent to hell, while one soldier also got injured. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation was also conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, according to the ISPR.