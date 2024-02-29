Thursday, February 29, 2024
Shehbaz old aide lands in PM Office

MUHAMMAD ASAD CHAUDHRY
February 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Ahead of Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival in the Prime Minister Office again, his old team of bureaucrats has started landing in the most powerful office of the country as the Establishment Division has posted his old confidant Sumair Ahmad Syed as Joint Secretary. He is a grade 19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and considered as a blue-eyed officer of younger Sharif. He has also worked in the Prime Minister office in his recent tenure as personal staff officer (PSO).

However, he was placed in Punjab as soon as the caretaker government was formed in the province after the dissolution of the provincial assembly and he served as secretary to caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Sumair Syed has also served as PSO to the chief minister when Shehbaz Sharif was holding the Punjab chief executive’s office until 2018. He also served as Lahore deputy commissioner. He was later transferred to Gilgit-Baltistan during the PTI’s government in the Centre and Punjab where he served as Secretary Forest and Secretary Tourism.

PSX turns bullish, gains 484 points

Sources said that as it has become crystal clear that Shehbaz Sharif is coming to the PM office, his old aides are preparing to join him and the name of incumbent Federal Secretary Finance Imdad Ullah Bosal is being whispered as the next Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Bosal also served with Shehbaz Sharif when he was the Chief Minister in Punjab. He holds a strong political background and his brother Nasir Bosal is becoming Member of the National Assembly from the last couple of general elections from District Mandi Bahauddin.

The sources inside the Establishment Division informed that some other bureaucrats are also likely to get prized positions including grade 21 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service Mohiuddin Wani, Momin Ali Agha and others.

MUHAMMAD ASAD CHAUDHRY

