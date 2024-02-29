Smooth voting in Khyber, minimal hiccups

KHYBER - Like elsewhere in the country, the voting process took place in the tribal district of Khyber on Thursday. A total of 342 polling stations were set up for a national assembly constituency (NA-27) and three provincial assembly seats (PK-69, PK-70, and PK-71), with 91 polling stations declared sensitive. Khyber had 638,743 voters, including 349,121 males and 289,623 females.
Voting began at 08:00 AM and continued uninterrupted until 05:00 PM. Initially, a thin rush was witnessed due to the cold weather, but later voters moved to their respective polling stations and cast their votes. Despite the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s assurance, mobile phone and 3G/4G services were suspended in Khyber, causing inconvenience to media persons.
Security arrangements were robust, with paramilitary forces and police personnel deployed at sensitive polling stations. Fortunately, no major incidents were reported, and the electoral process concluded peacefully across the district.
As the vote counting began after 05:00 PM, supporters of Qaumi Masail Committee in Landi Kotal, holding black flags, initiated a sit-in at Charwazgai square, boycotting the election. Protestors, carrying identity cards of their relatives, refused to cast votes, protesting against the lack of basic facilities in the area.