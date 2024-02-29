Thursday, February 29, 2024
SOP partners with Legends Arena to broaden sports accessibility

Our Staff Reporter
February 29, 2024
LAHORE  -   Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) and Legends Arena have officially joined hands by signing an MoU, heralding a new era of accessible sports opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. This landmark agreement was formalized by squash legend Jahangir Khan and Chairperson of Legends Arena, alongside Ms Ronak Lakhani, the dedicated Chairperson of SOP. This partnership paves the way for SOP athletes to utilize the cutting-edge facilities at Legends Arena, Karachi’s leading sports and entertainment hub.

The venue boasts a variety of amenities, including futsal, padel courts, cricket fields, and a jogging track, catering to a wide range of sports preferences and talents. Sharing his views, Jahangir Khan said: “We are honored to support Special Olympics Pakistan in their commendable efforts to make sports accessible to all. Welcoming SOP athletes to Legends Arena is a step towards building a more inclusive sporting community where every individual is given the chance to shine.” Ms. Ronak Lakhani, highlighting the impact of this alliance, said: “Collaboration with Legends Arena marks a significant stride in our journey towards creating an inclusive society. This partnership not only opens new avenues for our athletes but also reinforces the message that sports should be universally accessible, transcending all barriers.” The signing ceremony was graced by prominent figures from both organizations, including Talal Shah Khan (CEO), Saud Ahmed (COO), and Yousuf Ghaznavi (CMO) from Legends Arena, and Farkhanda Jabeen (National Sports Director), Taha Tahir (National Director), Jasmine Sharif (SOP Board Member), and Muhammad Affan (Athlete Leader) from SOP.

Our Staff Reporter

