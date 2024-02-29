Speakers highlight importance of 2nd SMIU Global Research Congress

KARACHI - The speakers, at the inauguration ceremony of the 2nd SMIU Global Research Congress, held at Sindh Madressatul Islam University on Wednesday, said the nations of the world were facing many challenges including environmental change, poverty, social issues and terrorism at regional as well as at the world level, therefore, we have to collectively overcome these challenges and research scholars should find solutions of the issues through their research. Chairman, Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed congratulated Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai and his team for organising the most valuable Global Research Congress and said that he was delighted and honoured to be participating in the congress.