Speeding car kills two, injures three near Nagan Bridge

KARACHI - Two brothers were killed and three others injured when an over speeding car ran over homeless family sleeping on footpath near Nagan Bridge late Tuesday night.

Rescue sources said that a car with two drug addict on board skidded off the road and crushed homeless people sleeping on road side pavement.

As a result of accident, two real brothers including 22-year-old Baley and 8-year-old Ashoke were killed on the spot while Siri Ram, Seeta Ram and Laley were injured. The drug addicts fled the scene leaving the car on the spot. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital. Sitara who remained unhurt in the accident informed police that they were six brothers having no home for living. During day, they sell fruits on carts and at night sleep on footpath, he added. The police registered a case into the incident and started raids to arrest the culprits.

Seven injured robbers held with arms, bikes, other valuables Seven robbers were injured and arrested with weapons, stolen motorcycles and other valuables after separate encounters in different areas of the metropolis on Wednesday. According to details, the police on a tip-off regarding presence of robbers launched crackdown at Super Highway. The robbers present at the scene started firing and attempted to flee. In retaliatory firing two robbers were injured and held with arms, a stolen motorcycle, jewelry and cash. In Gabol area, three robbers were injured and arrested after exchange of fire with police. The police recovered arms, looted cash and other valuables from their possession.

An exchange of fire took place between police and robbers in Bait-ul- Maal which led to injury and arrest of two robbers. Arms and a stolen bike were recovered from possession of detainees. The injured robbers were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases against detainees at respective police stations started investigations.