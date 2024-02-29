SPO holds event to mark 30 years of dedicated services

PESHAWAR - Strengthening Participa­tory Organization (SPO) announced the success­ful completion of its landmark event com­memorating 30 years of dedicated services and collaborative initiatives. Held at a local hotel, the event brought together stakeholders, partners, community members, and esteemed speakers to celebrate SPO’s jour­ney and highlight its im­pactful contributions in various sectors.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Rakshanda Naz, General Body Mem­ber-SPO, and Ombud­sperson Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, followed by an insightful overview of SPO’s contributions and strategic priorities pre­sented by Dr. Tufail Mo­hammad, Member SPO Board.

Attendees had the hon­or of participating in a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing three dec­ades of SPO’s commit­ment to creating positive change in Pakistan. The celebratory atmosphere continued as guests en­gaged in a networking session.

The agenda featured informative sessions fo­cusing on collaborative initiatives under climate change adaptation and mitigation, disaster resil­ience, social protection, safeguarding, and com­munity impact. Speakers including Ayesha Has­san, Community Activist, Mufti Abdul Jamil, Faith Leader, Syed Ali Shah, Chairperson Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Climate Ac­tion Network, Kashif Re­hman, Ex SPO staff, and Salima Afzal, Focal Per­son from Forest Division, provided valuable in­sights and perspectives on key issues.

The event also show­cased successful collab­orations between SPO and various stakehold­ers, highlighting the or­ganization’s dedication to fostering partner­ships for sustainable de­velopment. Participants gained valuable insights and expertise through interactive sessions and panel discussions that delved into the exam­ination of the current country scenario and the formulation of rec­ommendations for SPO’s core thematic initiatives. Mr. Fahim, Head of Pro­gramme at SPO, led the session.