SPO holds event to mark 30 years of dedicated services

PESHAWAR - Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) announced the successful completion of its landmark event commemorating 30 years of dedicated services and collaborative initiatives. Held at a local hotel, the event brought together stakeholders, partners, community members, and esteemed speakers to celebrate SPO’s journey and highlight its impactful contributions in various sectors.
The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Rakshanda Naz, General Body Member-SPO, and Ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by an insightful overview of SPO’s contributions and strategic priorities presented by Dr. Tufail Mohammad, Member SPO Board.
Attendees had the honor of participating in a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing three decades of SPO’s commitment to creating positive change in Pakistan. The celebratory atmosphere continued as guests engaged in a networking session.
The agenda featured informative sessions focusing on collaborative initiatives under climate change adaptation and mitigation, disaster resilience, social protection, safeguarding, and community impact. Speakers including Ayesha Hassan, Community Activist, Mufti Abdul Jamil, Faith Leader, Syed Ali Shah, Chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Action Network, Kashif Rehman, Ex SPO staff, and Salima Afzal, Focal Person from Forest Division, provided valuable insights and perspectives on key issues.
The event also showcased successful collaborations between SPO and various stakeholders, highlighting the organization’s dedication to fostering partnerships for sustainable development. Participants gained valuable insights and expertise through interactive sessions and panel discussions that delved into the examination of the current country scenario and the formulation of recommendations for SPO’s core thematic initiatives. Mr. Fahim, Head of Programme at SPO, led the session.