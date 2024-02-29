Swat, Shangla, Buner voters brave cold for elections

SWAT - Despite chilly conditions, voters flocked to polling stations in Swat, Shangla, and Buner on Thursday afternoon, casting votes in a peaceful atmosphere. Stations in various districts, including Mingora City, Kalam, and Bisham, saw a surge in voter numbers after Zuhar prayer. Youth, women, and people from all walks of life displayed great enthusiasm, using various modes of transportation to reach the polling stations.
Ahmad Yousafzai, a rickshaw driver, expressed optimism after voting at the Govt High School Saidu Sharif polling station. He voted based on a candidate’s past performance and party manifesto, hoping for positive change. In the NA 4 Swat-III race, tough competition was expected among candidates from ANP, PPP, and PTIP.
Polling continued till 5 p.m without a break, with provisions for voters inside the premises after the official closing time. Security measures were in place with police deployed outside polling stations. Prohibitions included bringing arms, ammunition, and electronic devices inside. A mandatory requirement was the presentation of computerized Identity Cards for voting.