Thursday, February 29, 2024
Swat, Shangla, Buner voters brave cold for elections

APP
February 29, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

SWAT   -  Despite chilly conditions, voters flocked to polling stations in Swat, Shangla, and Buner on Thurs­day afternoon, casting votes in a peaceful atmosphere. Stations in various districts, including Mingo­ra City, Kalam, and Bisham, saw a surge in voter numbers after Zu­har prayer. Youth, women, and people from all walks of life dis­played great enthusiasm, using various modes of transportation to reach the polling stations.

Ahmad Yousafzai, a rickshaw driver, expressed optimism af­ter voting at the Govt High School Saidu Sharif polling sta­tion. He voted based on a can­didate’s past performance and party manifesto, hoping for pos­itive change. In the NA 4 Swat-III race, tough competition was ex­pected among candidates from ANP, PPP, and PTIP.

Polling continued till 5 p.m with­out a break, with provisions for voters inside the premises after the official closing time. Securi­ty measures were in place with police deployed outside polling stations. Prohibitions included bringing arms, ammunition, and electronic devices inside. A man­datory requirement was the pres­entation of computerized Identity Cards for voting.

