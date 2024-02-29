Tariq triumphs in senior professional category at JA Zaman Open Golf

LAHORE - As the curtain falls on the allied events of the 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship, the spotlight now shifts to the 100 top golf professionals from across the country, who are set to showcase their skills at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

This prestigious tournament, which commences on Thursday, promises an exhibition of exceptional golfing prowess on the par-72 golf course of Lahore Gymkhana. Among the elite contenders are Shabbir Iqbal, M Matloob, Hamza Amin, and Ahmed Baig, who enter the competition with high expectations and favorable predictions.

In the recently-concluded senior professionals and junior professionals segments, competition was fierce. Muhammad Tariq of Islamabad emerged as the standout performer in the senior professionals category, delivering impressive rounds of 71 and 72 for a combined score of 143, finishing one under par. Tariq’s victory was a testament to his skill and consistency over the course of the event.

Zulfiqar Masih of Lahore Gymkhana narrowly missed the top spot, finishing just one stroke behind Tariq. Despite a valiant effort and rounds of 73 and 71, Zulfiqar’s championship aspirations were dashed by a putt that agonizingly stopped on the edge of the final hole, securing him the runner-up position with a total score of 144.

Other notable participants in the senior professional section included Irfan Mehmood of Rawalpindi, and M Akram and M Javed of Gymkhana, showcasing the depth of talent in this year’s competition. In the junior professionals section, Ashaas Amjad of Airmen Golf Club clinched first place, followed by M Sahil of Peshawar, Umer Shahzad of Kharian, and Rehan Babar of Garrison, highlighting the future stars of Pakistani golf.