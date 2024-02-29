Transformative education

Education, as a transformative process, empowers individuals with essential knowledge, values, attitudes, skills, and behaviours, enabling them to serve as agents of peace in their communities. It lays the foundation for societies that are not only more peaceful but also just and sustainable. In the face of escalating global challenges such as climate change, democratic erosion, inequalities, discrimination, hate speech, violence, and conflict, education emerges as a potent tool to address and prevent these issues. Through careful design and implementation, education becomes a long-term investment, fostering critical thinking, empathy, and a deep understanding of diverse perspectives. It plays a proactive role in mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change, countering democratic erosion, and combating social injustices.

The unanimous declaration by the United Nations designating January 24 as the International Day of Education (IDED) underscores strong political will to promote inclusive, equitable, and quality education on a global scale. Co-authored by multiple Member States, this international consensus highlights the pivotal role of education in constructing sustainable and resilient societies. It emphasises that education is not merely a means to an end but a fundamental driver for achieving all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). IDED, celebrated on January 24, serves as a compelling reminder of education’s transformative impact in fostering a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world, reflecting the collective commitment of the United Nations General Assembly to leverage education as a catalyst for positive global change.

UNESCO, as the specialised United Nations agency for education, plays a pivotal role in facilitating the annual observance of IDED.

Collaborating closely with key education actors, UNESCO reinforces the importance of education in fostering peace, development, and global cooperation. The resolution encourages stakeholders, including Member States, UN organisations, civil society, non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, the private sector, and individuals, to actively participate in observing the IDED. IEDED serves as a compelling testament to the profound influence education can exert on global peace and development, demanding an immediate commitment to inclusive learning in the face of 21st-century challenges. Acknowledging education’s pivotal role in moulding well-informed and empowered global citizens is essential for charting a path towards a more luminous and harmonious future.

In Pakistan, the observance of IEDD may serve as a comprehensive initiative that involves educational institutions, government bodies, and civil society. This will encompass the organisation of seminars, workshops, and conferences to tackle current challenges in the education sector. Schools and universities shall play an active role in hosting special events that underscore the significance of inclusive, equitable, and quality education. Government agencies shall leverage the occasion to announce policies enhancing educational accessibility and quality. Additionally, community engagement through awareness campaigns and social media discourse may amplify the importance of education as a catalyst for positive change in our society.

DR. INTIKHAB ULFAT, Karachi.