Tribal dists eagerly vote in general elections

KHYBER - Vote polling for the General Election 2024 commenced smoothly in all seven merged trib­al districts, including Khyber, on Thursday. The poll­ing stations at Govt High School Bara and Govt Boys School Jamrud witnessed a steady flow of voters from 8 am to 5 pm without any interruption.

Notably, there was a remarkable surge in enthusi­asm among young voters. Asghar Afridi from Tehsil Bara expressed his excitement, stating, “I was eager­ly awaiting the 2024 general election and was happy after polling my first vote today.” He noted a signifi­cant increase in young voter participation compared to the 2018 election, with groups of friends coming together to cast their votes.

Azam Shinwari, another first-time voter, shared his jubilation at participating in the 2024 General Elec­tion at Govt School Jamrud polling station. The poll­ing stations saw a diverse mix of voters, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and youth, all patiently waiting in queues to exercise their dem­ocratic right. The voting process continued until 5 pm without a break, not only in Khyber but also in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai, Ba­jaur, and Mohmand tribal districts. Outside the poll­ing stations, supporters of candidates set up camps to guide and assist young voters in the electoral pro­cess. The overall atmosphere reflected a keen civic engagement and a vibrant democratic exercise in the tribal regions.