Tribal dists eagerly vote in general elections

KHYBER - Vote polling for the General Election 2024 commenced smoothly in all seven merged tribal districts, including Khyber, on Thursday. The polling stations at Govt High School Bara and Govt Boys School Jamrud witnessed a steady flow of voters from 8 am to 5 pm without any interruption.
Notably, there was a remarkable surge in enthusiasm among young voters. Asghar Afridi from Tehsil Bara expressed his excitement, stating, “I was eagerly awaiting the 2024 general election and was happy after polling my first vote today.” He noted a significant increase in young voter participation compared to the 2018 election, with groups of friends coming together to cast their votes.
Azam Shinwari, another first-time voter, shared his jubilation at participating in the 2024 General Election at Govt School Jamrud polling station. The polling stations saw a diverse mix of voters, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and youth, all patiently waiting in queues to exercise their democratic right. The voting process continued until 5 pm without a break, not only in Khyber but also in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai, Bajaur, and Mohmand tribal districts. Outside the polling stations, supporters of candidates set up camps to guide and assist young voters in the electoral process. The overall atmosphere reflected a keen civic engagement and a vibrant democratic exercise in the tribal regions.