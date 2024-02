PESHAWAR - A tragic col­lision occurred between a motor­cycle and a truck at Pishtakhara Chowk on Wednesday, resulting in the unfortunate death of a 9-year-old child. The incident also left two individuals injured - 38-year-old Sajjad and 22-year-old Jahang­ir. Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 officials swiftly dis­patched a medical team and am­bulance to the accident site.