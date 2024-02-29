Two children die of measles-like mysterious disease in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Two children died after suffering from measles-like disease while the condition of two others was said to be critical in Allah Bakhsh Brohi village in Kohsar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to local residents four-year-old Ghulam Mustafa and two-year-old Samreen had emerged marked on their bodies and later died. They said two children named Atta Muhammad and Yasmeen, residents of the village, are in critical condition. In this regard, District Health Officer (DHO) said that teams are being dispatched to find out the cause of death of children. If the death is due to measles, they will check the status of their vaccine, said DHO Dr Lala Jaffer.