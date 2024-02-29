Urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar begin

An auspicious ritual marking the 772nd Urs of the esteemed Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Muhammad Usman Marwandi (Lal Shahbaz Qalandar) began on Thursday in Sehwan Sharif.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori officially inaugurated the Urs festivities, paying homage to Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar by laying floral tributes at the shrine. Religious Affairs Department Secretary Manzoor Mahesar also extended his wishes.

Hyderabad Commissioner Khalid Haider Shah and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Tariq Razzaq were also present on the occassion.



Governor Tessori experienced the spiritual fervour at the shrine.

Urs Committee Chairman Ali Zulfiqar Memon presented Governor Sindh a traditional Sindhi cap.

The devotees joined the celebrations. They were wearing the symbolic red and black dress. Tight security measures were adopted at the shrine’s entrances.