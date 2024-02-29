Vehari D&SJ inspects district jail

VEHARI - Vehari District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Shahzab Saeed alongwith DDPP Rai Jahanzeb, Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Asif Niaz visited the District Jail here on Wednesday. They inspected the Indoran Jail Hospital, prisoner kitchen and various barracks, heard the problems of the prisoners. The D&SJ, on the occasion, issued orders to the subordinate courts for early hearing of the inmates’ cases. The treatment facilities provided to the inmates in the prison hospital were also reviewed. Anjum Shirazi, MO Hafiz Mansoor-ul- Haq Rehan, Stenographer Rashid Abbas and others were present on this occasion. D&SJ Shahzab Saeed also ordered the release of 13 prisoners on personal bonds.