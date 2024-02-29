WAPDA awards consultancy services contract

GILGIT - The Pakistan Water and Power Development Au­thority (WAPDA) signed a contract worth Rs46.5 million with Quality Solutions Technologies (Pvt) Ltd for consultan­cy services for digitiza­tion of significant rock carvings in direct area of impact of Diamer Basha Dam with modelling and preparation of data for 3D printing. The major scope of services include site documentation through terrestrial scan­ner and consolidation as well as archiving and modelling of scanned data for various applica­tions. The duration of the contract is eight months.

In a ceremony held the other day, Gener­al Manager Diamer Ba­sha Dam Project (WAP­DA) Nazakat Hussain and Director Business Development Quali­ty Solutions Technolo­gies Saad Ahmed Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their organisa­tions. Member (Water) WAPDA Jawaid Akhtar Latif, CEO Diamer Ba­sha Dam Company Amir Bashir Chaudhry, Advi­sor WAPDA Cultural Her­itage Management Fery­al Ali Gauhar and Chief Engineer (Contracts) Di­amer Basha Dam Project Abdur Rashid were also present on the occasion.

Diamer Basha Dam project is being con­structed in Northern Pa­kistan, which serves as a repository of rich cultur­al heritage comprising of immense number of rock carvings. WAPDA is im­plementing Cultural Her­itage Management Plan in Diamer Basha Dam Project area with a view to fulfilling its national and international obliga­tions in this regard. The plan aims at preserva­tion of pre-historic rock carvings and inscrip­tions to be submerged in water reservoir of Diam­er Basha Dam, setting up a museum and promo­tion of cultural tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, par­ticularly in Chilas and its suburban areas.

The Cultural Heritage Management Plan of Di­amer Basha Dam Project recommends the digital preservation of 175-200 most significant rock carvings, which repre­sent various historic pe­riods and aesthetic style. The rock carvings, which are being preserved, were short-listed by the international consultant and former Director of the Pak-German Archaeo­logical Mission Professor Dr. Harald Hauptmann.