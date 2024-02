Wapda signs Rs46.5m contract with Quality Solutions Technologies

LAHORE - The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has signed a contract worth Rs46.5 million with Quality Solutions Technologies (Pvt) Ltd for consultancy services for digitization of significant rock carvings in direct area of impact of Diamer Basha Dam with modeling and preparation of data for 3D printing. The major scope of services includes site documentation through terrestrial scanner and consolidation as well as archiving and modelling of scanned data for various applications. The duration of the contract is eight months.

In a ceremony held the other day, General Manager Diamer Basha Dam Project (WAPDA) Nazakat Hussain and Director Business Development Quality Solutions Technologies Saad Ahmed Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations. Member (Water) WAPDA Jawaid Akhtar Latif, CEO Diamer Basha Dam Company Amir Bashir Chaudhry, Advisor WAPDA Cultural Heritage Management Feryal Ali Gauhar and Chief Engineer (Contracts) Diamer Basha Dam Project Abdur Rashid were also present on the occasion.

Diamer Basha Dam Project is being constructed in northern Pakistan, which serves as a repository of rich cultural heritage comprising of immense number of rock carvings. WAPDA is implementing Cultural Heritage Management Plan in Diamer Basha Dam Project area with a view to fulfilling its national and international obligations in this regard. The Plan aims at preservation of pre-historic rock carvings and inscriptions to be submerged in water reservoir of Diamer Basha Dam, setting up a museum and promotion of cultural tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in Chilas and its suburban areas.