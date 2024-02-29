Women are an invaluable part of society: COAS

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Wednesday lauded lady police officer Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi for diffusing a volatile situation and protecting a woman from a violent mob at Ichra Bazaar in Lahore the other day.

COAS was talking to Assistant Superintendent of Police Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi who called on him in Rawalpindi. General Syed Asim Munir underscored the importance of social harmony and the need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance.

He further emphasised upon the rule of law and advised against taking law in one’s hands when legal avenues are available for addressing concerns and grievances. COAS Syed Asim Munir also underlined Islam’s eternal message of kindness and benevolence as the arbitrary actions on the basis of heresy undermine outlook of the society. Acknowledging the vital role being played by Pakistani women in all walks of life since independence, he said they have distinguished themselves at home and abroad, by virtue of their talent, tenacity and commitment. Army Chief said women are an invaluable part of Pakistan’s society and their respect is enshrined in our religion as well as our social ethos.