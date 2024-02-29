Women voters prohibited to cast vote in Swabi, Talagang

SWABI - Women voters in the village of Adeena, NA-20 in Swabi district, are facing a shocking denial of their right to vote. The local community has enforced a ban, preventing women from casting their votes during the ongoing elections. Despite the presence of election staff at the polling station, there is a noticeable absence of women voters.
Reports indicate that approximately 6,000 women in Adeena village are being denied the opportunity to exercise their democratic right. This suppression of women’s voices is a concerning violation of fundamental democratic principles.
In another incident in NA-59 in Punjab, a similar trend is observed. Women voters are conspicuously absent from the polling stations in the conservative Talagang district of the Potohar region. Shockingly, not a single vote has been cast by the 3,101 registered women voters across four polling stations in the district, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process.
These incidents highlight a pressing need to address and rectify the barriers preventing women from participating in the democratic process. It calls for urgent attention to ensure equal voting rights for all citizens, regardless of gender or location.