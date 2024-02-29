Thursday, February 29, 2024
Zardari, Bilawal attend dinner hosted by Shehbaz Sharif
Agencies
February 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) on Wednesday attended the dinner hosted by President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif, the nominated candidate for the premiership. According to a press release issued by the party secretariat, Shehbaz Sharif has nominated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the slot of Speaker National Assembly on behalf of PML-N. Bilawal Bhutto nominated Ghulam Mustafa Shah as the candidate for Deputy Speaker National Assembly on behalf of PPP. PPP chief also presented proposals to the new government to implement the charter for economy, national consensus, electoral and judicial reforms.

Agencies

