RAWALPINDI- Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan, in six separate counter-narcotics operations, seized over 51 kg narcotics, including 10 ketamine injections, 65 heroin-filled capsules, and 100 intoxicated tablets, besides arresting nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He said that ANF, in an operation at Karachi International Airport, recovered 10 ketamine injections from the possession of a passenger, who was a resident of Karachi. In another raid, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Khyber to Peshawar and recovered 12 kg hashish and two kg hashish oil from the possession of two accused, residents of Khyber, netted from Ring Road, Peshawar, he added.

The spokesman said the force, in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, arrested an Abu-Dhabi-bound passenger, resident of Sargodha, on recovery of 65 heroin-filled capsules.

ANF North, in a raid conducted near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, recovered 16.8 kg hashish from secret cavities of a car and nabbed an accused who was a resident of Lahore, he added.

ANF also recovered 21.8 kg hashish from secret cavities of a car and arrested three drug smugglers from the Quetta western bypass area.

In the sixth operation in Quetta, ANF seized 100 intoxicated tablets and held an accused, resident of Chaman. The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway.