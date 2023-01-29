Share:

Tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories remain high after Friday's shooting, which police chief Yaakov Shabtai described as "one of the worst terror attacks in the past few years." The shooter in that attack was also later killed by police forces, according to police. Two people were wounded in a separate shooting attack on Saturday in the City of David area of Jerusalem, according to police and ambulance services.

The victims, one in his 20s and another in his 40s or 50s, were taken to the trauma unit of the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the hospital said. In a statement the police said, "The shooting suspect was neutralized" after a "large police force was called to the scene." The incident is being treated as a suspected terror attack, according to a preliminary report issued by Jerusalem police.

"As a result of the shooting attack, the death of 7 civilians was determined and 3 others were injured with additional degrees of injury," police said. Five of the shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency rescue service said: four men and a woman. Five people were transported to hospitals, where another man and woman were declared dead. Among the wounded is a 15-year-old boy, the MDA said.

The attack occurred around 8:15 p.m. local time on Friday, near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street, according to a police statement.

Shabtai said the gunman “started shooting at anyone that was in his way. He got in his car and started a killing spree with a pistol at short range.” He then fled the scene in a vehicle and was killed after a shootout with police forces, police said. Police identified the gunman as a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem, saying in a statement that he appeared to have acted alone. East Jerusalem is a predominantly Palestinian area of the city, which was captured by Israel in 1967.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged people against revenge attacks on Friday night. “I call on the people not to take the law into their own hands. For that purpose we have an army, police and security forces. They act and will act according to the cabinet instructions,” he said. Friday’s incident came one day after the deadliest day for Palestinians in the West Bank in over a year, according to CNN records. On Thursday, Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians and wounded several others in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, prompting the Palestinian Authority to suspend security coordination with Israel. A tenth Palestinian was killed that day in what Israel Police called a “violent disturbance” near Jerusalem.